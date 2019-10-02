e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Month after NRC final list, Assam groups want 1951 as cut-off date not 1971

The final list of NRC for Assam, published on August 31, had excluded 1.9 million of the 33 million applicants.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:24 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The final NRC list was published on August 31.
The final NRC list was published on August 31.(Bloomberg photo)
         

Publication of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was expected to end the decades-old issue of illegal immigrants in Assam, but that didn’t happen.

Now several indigenous groups, student organizations, religious and literary bodies and NGOs want the NRC to have 1951 as the cut-off date to detect foreigners instead March 24, 1971.

The final NRC for Assam, published on August 31, had excluded 1.9 million of the 33 million applicants. Many political parties and groups have denounced the list saying it has included names of illegal immigrants while indigenous people have been left out.

“As in the rest of the country, we want 1951 as the cut-off date to detect foreigners in Assam instead of March 24, 1971, which was the date for the NRC process,” said Abhijeet Sharma president of Assam Public Works (APW), a Guwahati-based organization, recently.

Six years ago, the Supreme Court had ordered updating of the NRC, prepared in 1951 only for Assam, based on a petition by APW. The entire updating process was monitored by the apex court.

Unlike the rest of the country, the Assam Accord signed in 1985 after a violent six-year long anti-foreigner agitation, had kept March 24, 1971 (the day Bangladesh’s war for independence began) to detect illegal immigrants residing in Assam.

Over the past three decades several organizations in Assam have been opposing the difference in 20 years between the cut-off date for Assam and the rest of the country and with publication of the NRC final list in August the demand has grown shriller.

“While the entire country has a different cut-off date why Assam needs to bear burden of foreigners for 20 more years? We want a fresh NRC with 1951 as the deadline,” said Aditya Khaklari, general secretary of All Assam Tribal Sangha.

A resolution seeking 1951 as the cut-off date and fresh verification of NRC was taken by several groups, including Asom Sahitya Sabha, the state’s biggest literary body, and heads of two prominent Vaishnavite monasteries, at a citizens’ convention held in Guwahati on Sunday.

The convention stressed on the need for 100% house-to-house verification to detect illegal immigrants and also resolved to launch a mass awareness movement across Assam seeking change in the cut-off date.

Incidentally, a petition by Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM), an umbrella body of several indigenous organizations, seeking 1951 as the cut-off date for updating NRC is pending in Supreme Court since 2014.

The organization has maintained that the NRC list released on August 31 should not be considered as final as the SC is yet to deliver a verdict on its petition.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 11:23 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News