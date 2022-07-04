Moose Wala killing: Gangster who shot Punjabi singer arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested two gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang. Out of the two, a gangster named Ankit was among the shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The gangster named Ankit was among the shooters who gunned down Moose Wala on May 29 at Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab. He was also involved in other heinous cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan.The other accused Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters of the Sidhu Moosewala case..

The Delhi Police nabbed the two accused near Kashmere Gate Bus Stand. A 9 MM bore pistol with ten cartridges, a .30 MM pistol with nine cartridges, three Punjab Police uniforms and two mobile phones with a dongle and a SIM card have been recovered from them. On June 20, the Delhi Police had arrested two sharpshooters Priyavrat Fauji and Kuldeep alias Kashish from Khari-Mithi Road at Baroi village of Gujarat's Kutch district. During their custodial interrogation, both the accused revealed that they had changed their hideouts 58 times after the incident before being arrested.

Delhi Police Special Cell's commissioner HGS Dhaliwal had said that shooters Ankit and Deepak accompanied Priyavrat Fauji and Kashish in the Bolera that intercepted Moose Wala's vehicle from behind, the other shooters Jagroop and Manpreet Mannu attacked the singer's vehicle from the front.

During interrogation, Fauji also revealed that the arms and ammunition used in the singer's killing were delivered just an hour before the incident by some motorcycle-borne unknown men. A Delhi Police officer said the killers were in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who was giving them instructions through internet phones.

