Moose Wala's father says ‘8 attempts were made on his life during Punjab polls'

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district near his home. 
 Punjabi singer Moose Wala was killed on May 29 in Mansa.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:40 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Punjab politician-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's father on Tuesday spoke up on the spread of gangsters in Punjab, stressing that there were eight attempts on his life during the state polls. "Gangsters are running parallel government (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Middukhera's revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed," Balkaur Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

'Sixty-eighty people were after him to kill him. Efforts were made at least eight more times during the elections to kill him. The government too left no stone unturned, withdrew his security, and publicised it," he added, taking aim at the Bhagwant Mann government.

