Moosewala murder updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body; FIR filed amid political row

Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (28), better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security was scaled down by the state police. Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Canada-based gangster have claimed responsibility for the attack. The move has triggered a political slugfest, with the opposition accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “cheap politics” and chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealing to people to “stay calm”.