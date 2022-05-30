Moosewala murder updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body; FIR filed amid political row
Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (28), better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security was scaled down by the state police. Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Canada-based gangster have claimed responsibility for the attack. The move has triggered a political slugfest, with the opposition accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “cheap politics” and chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealing to people to “stay calm”.
Mon, 30 May 2022 10:55 AM
Heavy police in Mansa district
Heavy police force has been deployed in Mansa district and Sidhu Moosewala house at Musa village.
Mon, 30 May 2022 10:50 AM
Bhagwant Mann to hold meeting with senior police officials today
CM Bhagwant Mann is taking a minute to minute updates on the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He will hold a meeting with senior police officials today, ANI reported.
Mon, 30 May 2022 10:36 AM
Sidhu Moose Wala 'got threat calls': FIR in Punjab singer-politician murder case
A first-information report has been filed in the murder of Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, a day after he was shot dead in the state’s Mansa district. The FIR was filed on Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh’s complaint. According to the FIR, the Congress leader was “getting extortion and threat to life calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and others”. Read more
Mon, 30 May 2022 10:32 AM
Sidhu Moose Walas's vehicle being inspected by police at Mansa Police Station
He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district, yesterday.
Mon, 30 May 2022 10:28 AM
In criticism of AAP over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, BJP refers to Kumar Vishwas
As a political row has broken out following the murder of singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot by suspected rival gang members of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the BJP has now referred to Kumar Vishwas's claim before the Punjab election that Arvind Kejriwal had links with Khalistani sympathisers. Read more
Mon, 30 May 2022 10:05 AM
Family say no to post-mortem
It is learnt that family is not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem of Sidhu Moosewala's body.
Mon, 30 May 2022 10:03 AM
FIR registered against unknown persons
An FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 Mansa Police Station, District Mansa, news agency ANI reported.
Mon, 30 May 2022 09:46 AM
On Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Punjab Cong chief: Will go to HC, meet Amit Shah
Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has been called as a "political murder" by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring. "The Punjab DGP should be ashamed as it is his responsibility to control law and order... but he is running away from his responsibility by saying it a gang rivalry. We will go to the high court and will meet governor. If we didn't get justice then we'll also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah," the Punjab Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.