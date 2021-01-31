Moradabad accident: ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, says PM Modi
- The accident occurred on Saturday when a private bus collided with a truck on the highway due to poor visibility in dense fog which has shrouded north India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a compensation for the families of the victims of a road accident that took place on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh, in which at least 10 people lost their lives.
The accident occurred on Saturday when a private bus collided with a truck on the highway due to poor visibility in dense fog which has shrouded north India. While at least 10 people were killed, around a dozen were injured in the accident.
"PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic road accident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. ₹50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said a day after the accident.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also announced financial assistance of ₹200,000 for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.
The accident took place at around 8am on the Nanpur-Chandausi stretch of the highway near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area, officials said.
Top police and administration officials, including district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh and senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Chaudhary, had rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was carried out. The injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital.
Chief minister Adityanath had also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured.
“CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of the people in the road accident in Moradabad. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the peace of departed souls,” the chief minister's office had tweeted.
“The chief minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured in the accident and wished for their speedy recovery. He has directed that those injured be given ₹50,000 and kin of the dead be provided ₹2,00,000 as financial assistance,” his office had said in another tweet.
