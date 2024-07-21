More heavy showers expected in Mumbai, IMD issues warning for Himachal, other states

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai over the next four to five days for even as intense showers continue to lash the city amid an "orange alert" for the Konkan region, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Mumbai: Vehicles move on a waterlogged road during monsoon rain, at Dadar in Mumbai, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_21_2024_000127A)(PTI)

After recording over 100 mm of rain for three consecutive days, Mumbai recorded 93 mm of rainfall over 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall continues at isolated places and the weather agency has issued an “yellow alert” specifically for Mumbai city for the next three days.

Also read | Monsoon distribution remains skewed in July

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that between 8 am and 3 pm on Sunday, Shahaji Nagar Municipal School in Trombay recorded 155.6 mm rainfall followed by ‘N’ Division office (151.1 mm), Nutan Vidyamandir, Mankhurd (149.6 mm) and Adarsh Nagar, Worli (129.2 mm).

Widespread waterlogging was reported from many areas of the city. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde issued instructions that SDRF, district administration, police, municipal corporations and municipalities be vigilant to help the citizens in all possible ways, whenever required.

For North India, the agency has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning over East Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next five days.

For Himachal Pradesh, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Districts where rainfall is predicted include Kangra (Dharmsala, Jaisingpur), Mandi (Sarkaghat, Dharmpur, Slapper, Kotli, Mandi, Sundernagar), Hamirpur (Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur), Bilaspur (Swarghat, Bilaspur), Chamba Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kullu.

Also read | 75% of Haryana districts see deficit rainfall this monsoon

Meanwhile, several districts in Odisha are affected by heavy rain due to the impact of cyclonic depression over the Bay of Bengal. More than 7,300 people have been affected in Malkangiri district with 1,045 villages under 111 panchayats hit by rainfall. The IMD forecast said the depression is likely to move north-westwards across Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area during next 12 hours.

In Kerala, heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places on 21st & 22nd July 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)