India hit 9 targets in Op Sindoor, killed 100 terrorists: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said more than 100 terrorists were killed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during India's Operation Sindoor in May. Initiating the discussion in Lok Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon Session on the Operation Sindoor, India's military's response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Rajnath Singh said nine terror attacks were targeted during the strike. Defence ninister Rajnath Singh speaks in Lok Sabha. (ANI file)

“The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our forces precisely hit nine terrorist infrastructure targets... I am speaking with caution, so that our figures are not incorrect — the actual number is much higher. Over 100 terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and those associated with terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen have been eliminated. These are the same terror outfits that receive open support from Pakistan’s army and ISI,” Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh said India had ended its military conflict with Pakistan in May as it had met all its political and military objectives and was not under any pressure.