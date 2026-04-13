Raipur, More than 62,000 personnel have been deployed for Census 2027 exercise in Chhattisgarh that will be conducted in two phases between May 1 and February next year, officials said on Monday.

More than 62k personnel deployed for Census in Chhattisgarh; exercise to start on May 1

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference here, state Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Pingua said the first phase covering house listing and housing census will be carried out from May 1 to May 30 this year, while the second phase connected to population enumeration will take place in February 2027.

The upcoming Census will be conducted digitally for the first time in the country, with an optional self-enumeration facility, Pingua said.

"The self-enumeration window for the first phase will be open from April 16 to April 30, during which residents can submit their details online. A unique self-enumeration ID will be generated, which must be shared with enumerators during their household visits between May 1 and May 30 for verification," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He clarified that self-enumeration is optional, and enumerators will visit households to collect data if it is not done online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He clarified that self-enumeration is optional, and enumerators will visit households to collect data if it is not done online. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Enumerators will collect information through a mobile application by visiting every household and recording responses to 33 notified questions related to housing conditions, amenities and assets, Pingua added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enumerators will collect information through a mobile application by visiting every household and recording responses to 33 notified questions related to housing conditions, amenities and assets, Pingua added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Around 62,500 personnel have been roped in for the exercise, including 47 principal census officers, 250 district-level officers, 472 charge officers, 1,160 master and field trainers, 51,300 enumerators and 9,000 supervisors," he said while noting that Census of India is one of the largest administrative and statistical exercises globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Around 62,500 personnel have been roped in for the exercise, including 47 principal census officers, 250 district-level officers, 472 charge officers, 1,160 master and field trainers, 51,300 enumerators and 9,000 supervisors," he said while noting that Census of India is one of the largest administrative and statistical exercises globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first Census in India was conducted in 1872, while the first synchronous nationwide Census was held in 1881, he said, adding Census 2027 will be the 16th in the series and the eighth after Independence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first Census in India was conducted in 1872, while the first synchronous nationwide Census was held in 1881, he said, adding Census 2027 will be the 16th in the series and the eighth after Independence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exercise is conducted under Census Act 1948 and Census Rules 1990, and all personal information collected is kept strictly confidential and is not shared with any individual or agency, he said.

"The data cannot be used for taxation, police, or investigative purposes, nor can it be used as evidence in any proceedings. It is used solely for formulating development plans for the state and the country," the official added.

Chhattisgarh Director of Census Operations and Director of Civil Registration Kartikeya Goyal said the exercise will cover 33 districts, 195 urban bodies, 252 tehsils and 19,978 villages across the state.

"For implementation, 251 rural and 221 urban charge units have been created, comprising around 49,000 house listing blocks where enumerators will carry out door-to-door surveys. A toll-free number has also been set up to assist citizens, which will become operational in the state from April 16," Goyal informed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON