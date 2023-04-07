Morning brief: 24/7 gas supply not possible, Pakistan minister says amid crisis; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pakistan Economic Crisis: People ride a motorbike at sunrise in the city of Karachi.(AP)

24/7 gas supply not possible, rich people will have to…: Pakistan minister

Pakistan's minister of state for petroleum Musadik Malik said that the country's government cannot give 24x7 gas supply, The News International reported as load-shedding becomes a daily occurrence amid worsening economic crisis. Read more

'Race and beliefs': Haryana chief minister writes to LSE on Karan Kataria's ‘Hinduphobia’ complaint

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to the London School of Economics on the complaints of postgraduate law student Karan Kataria that he was facing discrimination and harassment at LSE. Read more

RBI keeps interest rates on hold in relief for borrowers

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India surprised most analysts by deciding to hold back on raising interest rates any further in its first meeting for the fiscal year 2023-24. Read more

Watch: Shardul Thakur's spell-bounding knock vs RCB forces KKR boss Shah Rukh Khan to stand up and applaud

Kolkata Knight Riders' star all-rounder Shardul Thakur produced a magnificent outing in the side's second match of the 2023 Indian Premier League season against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read more

Atul Kulkarni: I hate when someone touches my feet, feels wrong

Atul Kulkarni is here to tickle your funny bone as Ramesh Dholakia in Prime Video’s Happy Family, Conditions Apply. Helmed by Jamnadas Majethia and Atish Kapadia, the show brings together the best of Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar and Ayesha Jhulka alongside Atul. Read more

Are you overeating? Here's how to eat your meal in the right proportions

Eating a well-balanced meal in the right proportions is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. However, with busy schedules and various distractions, it can be challenging to monitor the amount of food we consume. Read more

