'Race and beliefs': Haryana chief minister writes to LSE on Karan Kataria's ‘Hinduphobia’ complaint

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to the London School of Economics on the complaints of postgraduate law student Karan Kataria that he was facing discrimination and harassment at LSE. Haryana's Karan Kataria is a brilliant student but he has been feeling unsafe due to the recent incidents, the CM said adding that Kataria's disqualification from the students' union election was not substantiated with reasons and was due to "discrimination of account of race and beliefs". The CM in his letter mentioned that his mother and sister met him and his mother was in severe mental distress because of what happened. Karan Kataria said he has been targetted in the London School of Economics for being a Hindu nationalist.

“Thank you for this intervention, @mlkhattar ji. I am a proud Bharatiya, and your support means a lot to me and my family!” Karan Kataria tweeted.

Karan Kataria has recently issued a statement saying that he has faced targetted attacks because "some individuals could not bear to see n India-Hindu" leading the students union. Karan said he has been disqualified from the election on allegations of being "homophobic, Islamophobic. queerphobic and Hindu Nationalist".

The London School of Economics Vice Chancellor-elect, Eric Neumayer, wrote toKhattar and said LSE does not tolerate any incident of bullying, discrimination and harassment. On the disqualification of Karan Kataria, Neumayer said the students' union informed the authorities that the candidate was disqualified from the leadership election for "breaking election rules". "...we understand an external review of the election proceedings will take place in due course," Neumayer wrote assuring Khattar that the wellbeing of Kataria will be taken care of.

The incident took a political turn as several BJP leaders based on news reports accused an LSE professor who is believed to be close to the Congress of running a hate campaign against Kataria.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON