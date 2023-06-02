Morning brief: After Brijendra Singh, BJP's Pritam Munde supports wrestlers' protest, and all the latest news

BJP MP Pritam Munde supports wrestlers as sister Pankaja says BJP ‘does not belong to her’

After Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh, Maharashtra's BJP leader Pritam Munde has now extended her support to the wrestlers protesting for over a month demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read more

'Opposition united amid clampdown on freedom': Rahul Gandhi's 2024 poll prediction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday, predicted that the outcome of the 2024 general elections will ‘surprise’ people and expressed confidence about the strength of a united opposition. Read more

Manushi Chhillar slays in a mesmerising green maxi dress, redefining summer glam. Check out her gorgeous pics

Manushi Chhillar has truly emerged as a fashion icon, after displaying her exceptional fashion sense on the global stage at Cannes. Her recent post featuring an enchanting green dress highlights her continued prowess in the fashion world. Read more

Rani Mukerji, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir attend Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's Super Mario themed birthday bash

Actor Tusshar Kapoor hosted a birthday bash for his son Laksshya on Thursday and invited several of his industry friends and their kids for the party. Read more

Hayden delivers blistering take on India's ICC title drought before WTC final, drops huge prediction on IPL superstar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) coming to an end, all roads now lead to The Oval as Rohit Sharma's Team India is all set to make their return to international cricket for the Ultimate Test. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON