Morning brief: Asian markets sink after Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and all the latest news

Asian markets sink after Silicon Valley Bank collapse(AP)

Rupee may decline; Asian markets sink after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank made a huge impact on global finances as stocks have lost $465 billion in market value so far. The declines came after US peers tumbled, with investors questioning whether a government rescue plan for the banking system will prevent more fallout from SVB’s demise. Asian lenders have been seen as more insulated from direct risk, Bloomberg reported. Read more

AIADMK stages protest over FIR against EPS for ‘assaulting’ man at airport, blames DMK

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ministers RB Udhayakumar and Sellur Raju on Monday staged a protest over the case filed against former Tamil Nadu chief minister and the party's interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for allegedly assaulting a man at Madurai airport. Read more

'New Zealand mostly knock us out of ICC events': Dravid says Indian dressing room was 'stressed' during NZ's chase vs SL

As a draw looked inevitable in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, many Indian fans were glued to their mobile and TV screens, eagerly following the proceedings in Christchurch, New Zealand. There at Hagley Oval, Sri Lanka, who's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 finals were still open, locked in a rollicking affair against Tim Southee and Co. Read more

Regina Cassandra on playing Mrinalini Sarabhai in Rocket Boys: 'She was a force to reckon with'

This year, Regina Cassandra has already been featured in two web series, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke and Farzi. She returns as Mallika Sarabhai in Rocket Boys 2 on March 16 and also has a number of Tamil films lined up for release this year. Read more

Video of US cops dancing to Naatu Naatu goes viral amid the song's Oscar win

Director SS Rajamouli's hit Telugu film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu scripted history after it became the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. The win at the Academy Awards has created a buzz on social media with many sharing their reaction. Amid those, a video shared a few days ago has captured people’s attention. The clip shows two US police officers dancing to the song. Read more

