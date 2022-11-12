Morning brief: Bengal minister under fire for 'how does President look' comment on Murmu, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mamata Banerjee's minister under fire for 'how does President look' comment on Droupadi Murmu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Bengal minister Akhil Giri has been caught on camera commenting on President Draupadi Murmu's looks as he was addressing an animated crowd in Nandigram. Read more

Assam to reopen past year’s cases of unnatural deaths involving domestic helps: Himanta

Following the recent arrests of three police officers, three doctors and a magistrate accused of shielding a man who allegedly raped and murdered a minor, the Assam government has decided to reopen all cases of unnatural deaths involving domestic help over the past year. Read more

'Aap IPL khelte hain, tab workload nahi hota? India ke liye hi kyun hota hai?': Gavaskar lashes into Team India stars

Team India had a disappointing night in Adelaide on Thursday, as the side faced a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against England on Thursday. Read more

Mukhbir The Story of a Spy review: Zain Khan Durrani is as good as Raazi’s Alia Bhatt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Authentic spy dramas can never disappoint, be it Raazi or Mukhbir, but what makes them stand out is not just the action and gripping stories of spies but also how well they address the vulnerability of such chosen humans who may come back home in a rare occurrence but their souls may never recover. Read more

Mother-in-law has the sweetest reaction after seeing her daughter-in-law dance

The internet is filled with videos of people dancing and showcasing their talent. Some of these videos truly surprise us, while some others entertain us. Read more

Epilepsy: Causes, risk factors, right time to see doctor, diagnosis, treatment

Epilepsy is a noncommunicable disease of the brain that impacts lakhs of people around the world. It means a debilitating neurological condition linked to one’s central nervous system. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail