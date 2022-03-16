Morning brief: Bills for changes to SC, ST lists of two states to be taken up in Parliament, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bills for changes to SC, ST lists of Tripura, Jharkhand to taken up in Parliament

Proposed legislation for the amendment of Tripura and Jharkhand’s Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) lists are listed for introduction in the Parliament on Wednesday. Read more…

China's new claim on PLA disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Hot Spring area

China has said for the first time that soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have disengaged in the Hot Spring area of Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, though people familiar with the matter said not all areas of contention in this sector have been cleared. Read more…

Putin bans Joe Biden, other top US officials from entering Russia

In a reciprocal move, Russia issues ‘personal’ sanctions against US President Joe Biden & top aides. Now, those on Putin’s sanction list are barred from entering the Russian federation. Watch the video for more

'If the law allows me, I will definitely do it': India pacer welcomes MCC's new rules; 'Mankading a very absurd thing'

Barring Stuart Broad, the latest law updates rolled out by the MCC have been warmly accepted. The permanent ban of saliva to shine the cricket ball, no more crossing ends during a dismissal and the green light to run a batter out at the non-striker's end for backing up too much – previously known as the 'Mankad' mode of dismissal – have left former and current cricketers thrilled. Read more…

When Ranveer Singh broke down on meeting childhood hero footballer Thierry Henry: 'It changed how I look at fans'

Ranveer Singh is in the United Kingdom currently and not as an actor but as a football fan. For a change, the actor isn't shooting in the country but simply, enjoying some quality football. Ranveer has been watching a number of English Premier League football games on his UK trip, and also mingling with the likes of Bella Hadid at the stadia. Read more…

Alia Bhatt channels inner warrior with Virabhadrasana for yoga session: See pics for early morning motivation

Actor Alia Bhatt loves doing yoga and credits this ancient routine for improving her health and lifestyle. She and her coach, Anshuka Parwani, often share snippets of her practising various asanas at her home. The latest post on Anshuka's Instagram page shows Alia channelling her inner warrior while doing the Virabhadrasana. Read more…