Morning brief: CIA chief says Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on China, and all the latest news

Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on China: CIA chief on crises-hit country

The chief of the US spy agency on Wednesday blamed “dumb bets” on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse that triggered a political crisis in the island nation. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, CIA chief Bill Burns said the mistake should serve as a warning to other nations. Read more…

Uniting Opposition is the most crucial thing at the moment: Margaret Alva

Former governor Margaret Alva,80, faces a tough task as the Opposition’s candidate for the Vice-President’s post with the NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college. But the veteran politician spoke to Hindustan Times that politics is the art of the impossible, and therefore she’s ready to fight. Read more…

Yellow alert for Rajasthan districts, heavy rainfall likely in these states

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Rajasthan predicting heavy rain on Thursday after various places across the state recorded rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm in the last 24 hours. The yellow alert (watch and stay updated) has been issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner and Hanumangarh. Read more…

Javelin thrower Annu Rani qualifies for second straight World Athletics Championships finals

A final attempt throw of 59.60m, though well below her season's best, ensured javelin thrower Annu Rani qualify for her second consecutive finals in the World Championships in Oregon on Thursday. The javelin thrower was on the verge of ending her campaign after starting with a foul throw and 55.35m in her second try but in her final attempt, she sent her spear merely 40cm short of the 60m mark to secure a berth in the finals. Read more…

Love wearing heels? Here are some health tips to avoid pain or risk of injury

Heels are definitely one of the most stylish footwear for women and research has shown that when they did a biomechanical analysis of a woman’s gait in heels, it was found to be more feminine. She had shorter strides and more rotation at the pelvis adding to the charm and appeal but heels can cause a lot of musculoskeletal disorders if proper care is not taken. Read more…