Morning brief: CM Uddhav to chair crucial Sena meet amid political crisis, and all the latest news

Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav to chair crucial Sena meet today | Top points

The political crisis in Maharashtra continues with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government trying hard to quell the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 38 other MLAs camping at a hotel in Guwahati. Read more

Assam floods: Citizens take shelter on highways as houses remain inundated

The citizens are staying in tents on the highways while their homes remain flooded. Nearly 1.42 lakh people across 155 villages under the Raha assembly constituency have been affected by the floods. Read more

Pak asks universities to encourage drinks like ‘Lassi’, ‘Sattu’. Here's why

Pakistan's higher education commission said move will also generate income involvement and employment in manufacturing local drinks like ‘Lassi’ and ‘Sattu’. Read more

If required, selectors need to have hard conversations with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul: Ex-India cricketer

When asked whether Rohit, Rahul and Kohli are still indispensable in India's T20I side especially after seeing what Kishan can do at the top of the order, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim said they do walk into the XI but the selectors should not shy away from having a tough conversation. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor was only offered the son's part in Shamshera: 'I really had to convince Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra'

Hours after his double role in Shamshera was revealed, Ranbir Kapoor has said that he was initially offered only one but he found the idea fascinating, and therefore convinced the film's director and producer. Read more

