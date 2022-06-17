Morning brief: Congress MPs spar over Agnipath scheme, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress MPs spar over Agnipath scheme: ‘when running around in your knickers…’

Congress leader and MP Manish Tewari’s support for the new Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces triggered a war of words on Twitter with a fellow party member. While the Congress party has been critical of the recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’, Tewari said it was a much-needed reform in the right direction. Read more…

SC stays order directing Bajaj Allianz to clear farmers’ compensation claims

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Bombay high court order directing insurance firm Bajaj Allianz to clear compensation claims of over 350,000 farmers in Maharashtra, who suffered crop losses due to excessive rain in October 2020. Read more…

'India have Karthik, Ishan. Samson is waiting...': Ex-Ind player issues stern warning to Pant; 'He has got stuck a lot'

India may have plugged the gaps in Visakhapatnam but the pressure still remains on Rishabh Pant, who hasn't clicked with the willow in his first-ever stint as captain of the national side. The 24-year-old stumper will look for a substantial knock when the home team takes on South Africa in another must-win Twenty20 game in Rajkot on Friday. Read more…

O2 review: Nayanthara’s film is a decent survival thriller uplifted by good performances and cinematography

If there’s something that sets Nayanthara apart from her counterparts, it’s her willingness to experiment with projects where she does all the heavy lifting. From time to time, she has spearheaded many women-centric films that have not only helped her chart her own path but has also given major breaks to several first-time filmmakers. Read more…

Afraid of your kids getting addicted to online games? Experts say it has positive effects on youngsters' mental health

Although addiction to anything is bad and so is the case for online gaming too but researchers around the world have proved in several case studies how a regular gaming schedule can actually help to solve real-world problems; how it helps to stay focused and gain attention quickly over the slightest change in things around you. Are you afraid of your kids getting addicted to games? Then this article is just for you as it might change your perspective on online gaming. Read more…