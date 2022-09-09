Morning brief: Cyrus Mistry's car was speeding at 100kmph 5 seconds before crash, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyrus Mistry accident: Mercedes was speeding at 100kmph 5 seconds before crash

A preliminary analysis report sent by Mercedes Benz in connection with the accident that killed tycoon Cyrus Mistry has confirmed that the SUV was running at a speed of around 100 kilometres per hour (kmph) till five seconds before the collision. This confirms to the Palghar police that the SUV was being driven in violation of the speed limit. Well-known gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was injured in the crash, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. Read more…

'Op Unicorn' or 'London Bridge is down'? Queen Elizabeth II's funeral plan

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday after serving the throne for nearly 70 years. The 96-year-old monarch died at her remote Highlands residence, Balmoral, in Scotland with all her immediate family flying in to be at her side. Queen Elizabeth II was crowned queen of seven countries, and she reigned over 16 nations. Read more…

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's 88.44m throw in Diamond League adds another golden chapter in Indian athletics history

After a gold in Tokyo Olympics, silver in World Championships, Neeraj Chopra has now gifted himself a Diamond as the 24-year-old Indian superstar on Thursday scripted an incredible piece of history, becoming the first ever athlete from the country to in the prestigious Diamond League Finals title. Read more…

Alia Bhatt paints the town red as she walks hand in hand with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra screening, watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra released in theatres on Friday. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Thursday where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were joined by family members, their industry friends and fans. Neetu Kapoor too watched the film with the couple on Thursday. Read more…

Diabetic eye: Do non-alcoholic or energy drinks increase the risk of progressive retinal disease? Doctors answer

Of late, the consumption of energy drinks also has been on the rise among the younger population and caffeine, a major content of these, is said to reduce choroidal thickness and blood-flow in the eye leading to a risk of retinal degeneration. The American Psychiatric Association doesn't recognise addictions to artificial sweeteners or diet soda but plenty of people have tried, and failed, to give them up although studies suggest such detrimental effects with overconsumption, minor indulgences may not harm. Read more…