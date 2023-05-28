Morning brief: Farm leaders detained, security tightened in Delhi ahead of Maha Panchayat; and all the latest news

Wrestlers' Maha Panchayat: Farmers' leaders detained; Delhi Police on alert. Top updates

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed at Delhi borders, Lutyens' Delhi and multiple layers of barricades were put in place ahead of protesting wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament House. On Saturday, protesting wrestlers said they have decided to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Read more

In Ayodhya, school student falls to death; principal, 2 staffers booked for alleged rape, murder

The principal and two staff members of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district were booked on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl on the institute’s premises, police said. According to the victim’s father, the class 10 student was asked by the principal to come to the school early on Friday on the pretext of a counselling session, despite the ongoing summer vacation. Read more

'This is unlike Tendulkar's record...': Gavaskar's bombastic take on Shubman Gill shattering Kohli's 2016 feat vs CSK

When former India head coach Ravi Shastri was asked in an interview to pick a batter who could break Virat Kohli's untouched record of 973 runs in IPL 2016 season, without any hesitation, he picked Shubman Gill. And why not. The India batting star headed into the 2023 IPL season on the back of a century spree across formats this year which included a record ODI double hundred as well. Read more

Anatomy of a Fall wins Palme d’Or, French filmmaker Justine Triet becomes third woman to get Cannes' top prize

French director Justine Triet became the third female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or for her film Anatomy of a Fall on Saturday, beating out 20 other films in competition for the top prize at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Justine called being only the third woman to win "surprising" and said the decision was encouraging for the future. Read more

Male infertility: Types, causes, diagnosis, treatment, prevention of obstructive and non-obstructive Azoospermia

Infertility is not a problem experienced by women alone but by men too, which is not often talked about where genetic reasons apart, modern life and its stresses are responsible for male infertility and around 1% of the male population and around 15% in infertile men suffer from Azoospermia, which is a condition in which there are no sperms in the semen. Read more

