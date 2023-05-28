Principal, 2 staff booked for raping and killing girl in school in Ayodhya

The principal and two staff members of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district were booked on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl on the institute’s premises, police said. 15-year-old girl died on Saturday after she allegedly fell on the premises of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district (Agencies/Representative use)

According to the victim’s father, the class 10 student was asked by the principal to come to the school early on Friday on the pretext of a counselling session, despite the ongoing summer vacation. Around 9.50 am, the school authorities called the victim’s father to the hospital, saying that she sustained injuries after falling from a swing, but the CCTV footage has revealed that she fell from the building, a police officer said, quoting from the complaint.

HT has seen a copy of the FIR and the CCTV footage.

“When he reached the hospital, the victim’s father was informed that she had died during treatment,” the officer added.

“Around 8.30 am on May 26, the school principal called my daughter to school as part of a conspiracy despite the school being shut for summer vacation. Two teachers who were present there raped my daughter and then threw her from the terrace of the school building to hide their crime. She was badly injured and died during treatment,” the complaint said.

“On the basis of the father’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D for gang rape, 302 for murder, 201 for concealment of crime and 120-B for criminal conspiracy, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the manager, the principal and the sports teacher at the Cantt police station on Friday itself,” inspector general of police (Ayodhya), Praveen Kumar, said.

The victim’s post-mortem examination by a panel of three doctors has been completed, and further action will be taken based on the report, the IG added.

“We will take strictest action as per the findings of the investigation,” he said.

“The sports teacher has already (been) taken into custody on the basis of suspicion and further investigation is underway,” he added.