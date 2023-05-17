15-year-old booked for rape, abetment of schoolmate’s suicide

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday said they detained a 15-year-old boy and booked him for rape and abetting the suicide of his classmate on Sunday. The police said that the incident took place in a locality under Masuri police station area. Both were students of Class 10 of the same school. The grandfather’s complaint further said that he found five used contraceptives from under the bed.. (Photo for representation)

The police said that they registered an FIR under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) at Masuri police station.

The deceased 14-year-old girl’s grandfather submitted a complaint to police in which he stated that he had gone to his native place in Hapur and came back on Sunday evening. On his return, he found about 10-12 people standing outside his house and searching for the suspect.

“They were family members of the boy and were searching for him in my house. They went to the terrace of the house which was locked. They put up a ladder from the adjacent house and found the boy. They then took him along. Around 1.25am, I heard some sound and went upstairs to my granddaughter’s room. I found her hanging from the ceiling fan,” the complainant said.

The officers said that the girl was alone at home on Sunday as her mother and brother had gone to a hospital in Delhi while her grandfather was also away.

The grandfather’s complaint further said that he found five used contraceptives from under the bed.

“It is suspected that the boy blackmailed the girl using some videos and she died by suicide,” the complaint said further.

The police said that they seized the contraceptives.

“These have been sent for forensic analysis while investigation is on regarding the said videos. The boy has been detained and the girl’s body was sent for autopsy. The investigation is on in the case,” said Nimish Patil, ACP (Masuri).