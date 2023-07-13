Morning brief: France likely to have UPI system with India, first in Europe after Singapore; and all the latest news

France likely to have UPI system with India, first in Europe after Singapore

The primary focus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France may be on defence, but the two countries are poised to take giant steps in co-operation in areas such as the digital economy, manufacturing and clean energy including developments concerning the 9900 MW Jaitapur nuclear plant in Maharashtra. Read Here.

Delhi flood: Yamuna breaches critical 208.46m mark; extreme flood alert in Capital

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Water Commission estimated that the Yamuna could swell to 207.99 metres on Wednesday night- an unprecedented danger mark. But exceeding the estimate, the water level of Yamuna breached the mark of 208.05 metres marking it as an 'extreme situation' for Delhi as flood water entered the city on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, the water level breached the mark of 208.46 metres with flood water entering Delhi's ITO. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and ensure that the water released from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage is slowed. Read Here.

From going past Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, full list of records scripted by Ashwin in IND vs WI 1st Test

It was yet another masterclass by Ravichandran Ashwin as he completed a fifer to help India fold West Indies for 150 in the first innings at the Windsor Park, Dominica. Ashwin, who is currently the ranked one bowler in Tests, bowled 24.3 overs out of the total 64.3 and conceded 60 runs. Read Here.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday twin in viral pics from Lisbon, her summer dress is a must-have look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur broke the internet after photos of the rumoured couple cuddling and clicking pictures with fans in Lisbon, Portugal, went viral on social media. The two stars' fan pages and paparazzi accounts shared clicks of Ananya and Aditya watching the sunset as he hugged her from behind, the couple enjoying the scenic views in Lisbon, and more. The couple chose to twin in casual-chic ensembles for the occasion. Check out their summer holiday looks. Read Here.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 1 collection: Tom Cruise film opens in India at ₹ 12.5 cr

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, popularly referred as Mission Impossible 7, had a decent opening in theatres across India. The Tom Cruise film reportedly collected ₹12.5 crore on day one as it released amid positive reviews. It is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India. Read Here.

Right way to oil your hair to prevent damage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hair oiling can help increasing blood circulation by providing essential vitamins and minerals to the hair follicle. Check out some tricks and tips to oil your hair to prevent damage. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail