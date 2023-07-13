Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 1 collection: Tom Cruise film opens in India at 12.5 cr

The spy action film directed by Christopher McQuarrie is being hailed for its mind-blowing action sequences, superb performances by Tom Cruise, co-star Hayley Atwell and others. Hayley too has performed some very impressive stunts in the film.

Mission Impossible 7 box office, review

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opened at ₹12.5 crore in all languages in India, as per early estimates.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, could very possibly be the best offering of the season with its insane action and a beating heart. Not only does this seventh film in the hit franchise perfectly fit the Hollywood blockbuster template but also improves on it, gilds it to almost undeniable perfection.”

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It also stars Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny. It is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

How Tom Cruise impressed Indians with his Hindi

Tom has a massive fan following in India. In a recent promotional interview with Canadian news outlet ETalk, Tom was praised by an Indian-origin journalist for his fluency in various languages in his movies, especially the Mission: Impossible franchise. "Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?" asked the journalist. Tom was a sport and wanted to test his Hindi speaking skills. He said, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let's try it.”

The journalist then asked the Hollywood superstar to say, "Namaste. Aap kaise hain? (Namaste, How are you?)". Tom aced the pronunciation in first attempt as he repeated the sentence with folded hands. The clip from the interview, which was part of the promotional campaign for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, went viral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON