Morning brief: Govt lifts stock restrictions on edible oil for wholesale traders, and all the latest news

Govt lifts stock restrictions on edible oil for wholesale traders

A local court on Tuesday remanded in five-day police custody four of the nine accused arrested in connection with the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi that left 135 people dead. Read more…

‘Maybe, we asked for a lot’: Gehlot on Mangarh Dham status after PM Modi's visit

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed his disappointment after Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not declare Mangarh Dham a national monument, but shied away from attacking the BJP over the issue. Gehlot said the expectation could not be realised because “maybe, we asked for a lot.” Read more…

Watch: Rahul Dravid's brilliant reply to Shakib's 'not here to win World Cup' remark ahead of India vs Bangladesh match

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan did not hesitate in admitting that they aren't title favourites at the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid, has quashed all the talk surrounding India as favourites in the contest and Shakib's remark on it. Read more…

Shah Rukh Khan makes rare midnight appearance on balcony as thousands start dance party outside Mannat on his birthday

Actor Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a glimpse of himself as he made a rare midnight appearance outside his Mumbai home on his 57th birthday. On the occasion, Shah Rukh on Wednesday came to the balcony at Mannat and greeted his fans. He was joined by his youngest child, AbRam Khan. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai OOTD is a stunning tie and dye ensemble

Priyanka Chopra returned to the country after a long gap of 3 years. The actor, who is currently based out of Los Angeles, shared a slew of pictures depicting her excitement on visiting her country after a long time. Read more…