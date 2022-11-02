Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai OOTD is a stunning tie and dye ensemble

Priyanka Chopra returned to the country after a long gap of 3 years. The actor, who is currently based out of Los Angeles, shared a slew of pictures depicting her excitement on visiting her country after a long time. Priyanka, with husband Nick Jonas, also became parents to their daughter, Malti Mary Jonas, through surrogacy in January, this year. This trip also means Malti's first trip to India, and hence is special for a lot of reasons. Priyanka, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself chilling by the hotel window in Mumbai and looking out at the cityscape.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra conquers airport style like a queen as she returns home

Priyanka, for a chill day inside the hotel, chose to deck up in shades of tie and dye colours. The actor looked super stylish in a blue and black tie and dye ensemble as she sipped on her drink by the window. Priyanka, for the first day in Mumbai, chose to deck up in a black and blue sleeveless cropped top with a plunging neckline and corset details. She further teamed it with a pair of tights of the same shade. In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen looking out of the window, with her drink in hand and soaking in the view of the Bandra-Worli sea link and the greenery in Mumbai. "Home. Looking forward to the next few days,” Priyanka captioned her pictures.

In no time, Priyanka's post was flooded with likes and comments from her family, friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, Dia Mirza commented, "Imagine, this hotel was home for the two of us for weeks! Welcome back.” she referred to the time in 2000 when she, alongside with Priyanka, stayed in this hotel for two weeks for preparing for Miss India Pageant.

Coming back to Priyanka's look for the day – the actor wore her tresses into a messy ponytail and decked up in a black minimal neck choker. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Priyanka looked stunning as ever.