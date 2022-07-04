Morning brief: Hearing on Gyanvapi case resumes today in Varanasi court, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hearing on Gyanvapi case resumes today in Varanasi court

The hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex will resume in the Varanasi district court on Monday (July 4). Read more…

KTR's 'Bhagyanagar-Hyderabad' pushback against BJP: 'Why don't you change....'

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday took aim at the BJP amid buzz over the name change of Hyderabad to ‘Bhagyanagar’. His sharp attack came as the BJP concluded its national executive meeting in the Telangana capital, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders. Read more…

Twitter furious at Sehwag over his offensive on-air remark on Virat Kohli: 'Disgusting to hear such words. Sack him'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is facing the heat from fans on social media after a video from his commentary stint during Day 3 of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England went viral on Sunday. In the video, Sehwag makes an offensive remark over Virat Kohli's dancing celebration after India picked a wicket during England's first innings. Read more…

Malaika Arora is the ultimate glamour goddess in nude see-through gown for Miss India 2022

Actor Malaika Arora was among a host of other celebrities who attended the Miss India 2022 grand finale, where Sini Shetty from Karnataka became the winner. The fitness enthusiast brought shimmering glamour and her sultry style to the red carpet event held at the Jio World Convention Centre. She slipped into a nude and gold embellished see-through gown that proved why she is known as one of the OG style icons in the film industry. See pics, video

Taapsee Pannu says female-driven movies need good reviews to work but big-hero movies...

Actor Taapsee Pannu has spoken about pay parity and asked people not to blame just the film industry for it. In a new interview, Taapsee highlighted the differences between male and female-driven films. The actor said that with female-driven films, people wait for reviews but in male-driven films the advance bookings are high. Read more…