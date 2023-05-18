Morning brief: ‘Highly contagious’ ringworm cases reported in US; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Very contagious, drug-resistant ringworm cases found in US: What we know so far

Two women in New York were diagnosed as the first US cases of a highly contagious infection. (Representational)

Two women in New York were diagnosed as the first US cases of a highly contagious, drug-resistant fungal infection- ringworm- as per a case study released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read more

From India to UK, these countries have banned TikTok. See full list

Montana has become the first US state to ban Chinese-owned short videos app TikTiok. As per the decision, the US state makes it illegal for Google and Apple app stores to offer TikTok to users within the state. The ban is a part of efforts by the US to crackdown on the Bytedance-run app citing security concerns. Read more

Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti, shares pic as they play with a cardboard box

Priyanka Chopra is back in US after a short work trip to Venice. The super-busy star missed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas during her travels and couldn't wait to be back wit her again. Read more

Watch: Ricky Ponting buries his head, Kuldeep screams after DC players shockingly fluff 3 catches, a run-out vs PBKS

The Delhi Capitals registered a consolation win over the Punjab Kings on Wednesday night, beating Shikhar Dhawan's men by 15 runs in Dharamsala. For the Capitals, the win took them off from bottom to 9th in the table, but the Punjab Kings faced a significant setback in their hunt for a playoff spot. Read more

Blackpink's Rosé debuts at Cannes Film Festival, takes over French Riviera in sensuous black dress. All pics, videos

Blackpink member Rosé made her stellar debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet today. The member of the K-pop girl band arrived at the French Riviera town recently and walked the red carpet on Thursday. Read more

