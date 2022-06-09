Morning brief: IISc top Indian institute in QS world varsity rankings, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IISc top Indian institute in QS world varsity rankings

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru emerged as the best higher education institution in India, ranking 155th globally in the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR). IISc has witnessed a massive jump of 31 positions in its rank in comparison to last year. Read more…

Recent targeted killings in Kashmir cast shadow over annual Kheer Bhawani mela

Amid tight security, hundreds of pilgrims paid obeisance at the famous Ragnya Devi temple here in Ganderbal on Wednesday for the annual Kheer Bhawani mela with the recent targeted killings in the Valley casting a shadow over the festivities. Read more…

Ukraine War | ‘Ready to negotiate but..,’ says Zelensky as global food crisis looms

Workers pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in an “endless caravan of death” inside the devastated city of Mariupol, authorities said Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports. Read more…

Rishabh Pant drops big hint on KL Rahul's replacement as opener for first India vs South Africa T20I

India's captain for the South Africa T20Is Rishabh Pant dropped a big hint on the openers for the first T20I scheduled to start in New Delhi on June 9. Pant hinted that Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to replace the injured KL Rahul at the top of the order and partner Ishan Kishan in the series opener on Thursday. Read more…

Aishwarya Rai wants to work with Abhishek Bachchan again but says 'family is priority'

Aishwarya Rai has expressed excitement at the prospect of working with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek, who have appeared together in a number of films including Raavan, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, and Kuch Naa Kaho among others, were last seen on the screen together in Guru. Read more…

Anushka Sharma's strappy mini dress for holiday selfie with husband Virat Kohli costs ₹13k

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli jetted off from Mumbai yesterday to go on a vacation together. Paparazzi had clicked the couple at the Mumbai airport, dressed in travel-ready fits. See photo inside