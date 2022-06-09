Aishwarya Rai wants to work with Abhishek Bachchan again but says 'family is priority'

Aishwarya Rai has expressed excitement at the prospect of working with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek, who have appeared together in a number of films including Raavan, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, and Kuch Naa Kaho among others, were last seen on the screen together in Guru. Also Read| Aishwarya Rai buries her face in Abhishek Bachchan's arm on being reminded they've been married 15 years. Watch

The 2007 film was directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, who is also directing Aishwarya's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I. This also marks her first film in almost four years.

As per ETimes, when Aishwarya was asked about working with Abhishek again, she looked up to the skies with hopeful eyes, and said, "It should happen." Aishwarya had recently broken into a dance on her seat as her husband was performing at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, and fans had expressed wishes to see them together on the screen. Abhishek had also told Indian Express in April this year that he would 'love' to collaborate with Aishwarya again, but ‘it has to be the right script at the right time.’

Aishwarya also revealed in her recent conversation with ETimes that she has finished filming for both parts of Ponniyin Selvan, in which she will appear in dual roles as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. She will also be a part of Rajinikanth's next Thalaivar 169. However, she hinted that she will still be seen in a limited number of projects. She said, "My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn't change my focus for my family and Aaradhya."

Aishwarya was last seen on the screen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummarl Rao. Her next film Ponniyin Selven: I is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

