Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Morning brief: ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites in 5 years, House told; and all the latest news

Morning brief: ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites in 5 years, House told; and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 09:10 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The space organisation in its LVM3 mission also launched 36 OneWeb satellites in a single mission.(PTI )
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 nations in 5 years, House told

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 countries over the last five years, minister of state (independent charge) space, science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh told parliament on Thursday. Read more

Centre looks to install scanners at ‘vulnerable’ ports to check drug smuggling

The Centre is examining the feasibility of installing electronic scanners at vulnerable seaports since illicit drugs worth over 27,000 crore smuggled to India via maritime routes have been seized by domestic agencies in the past five years, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Ludhiana: 9-yr-old boy jumps off trains to escape kidnappers, rescued

A nine-year-old boy, who had been kidnapped from Ludhiana, managed to escape by jumping off a stationary train at Phillaur Railway Station on Saturday. Read more

As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match

Almost half of Bollywood was in Qatar on Sunday to watch the FIFA World Cup final and watch retiring footballer Messi play one last time. While those who watched it live could hardly contain their excitement, those who could not also took to social media to react as Argentina beat France to lift the trophy and Messi turned out to be the man of the moment. Read more

Watch: How Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalty shootout of FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi added the only feather missing in his cap as Argentina won 4-2 via penalties over France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. In the sensational final which saw a lot of twists and turns, the scoreline was tied at 3-3 after extra time. Read more

Christmas Heart Syndrome: Symptoms, people at risk, tips to keep your heart healthy during festivities

The food is rich, the exercise is briefly suspended and as Christmas and New Year arrive, alcohol consumption is more during the week than your regular sober levels. Scientific research over time has shown an uptick in cardiac events during the winter holiday season and more people die from heart attacks between December 25 and January 1 than at any other time of the year. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
fifa world cup kartik aaryan sushmita sen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP