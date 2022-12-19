Morning brief: ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites in 5 years, House told; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 nations in 5 years, House told

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 countries over the last five years, minister of state (independent charge) space, science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh told parliament on Thursday. Read more

Centre looks to install scanners at ‘vulnerable’ ports to check drug smuggling

The Centre is examining the feasibility of installing electronic scanners at vulnerable seaports since illicit drugs worth over ₹27,000 crore smuggled to India via maritime routes have been seized by domestic agencies in the past five years, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Ludhiana: 9-yr-old boy jumps off trains to escape kidnappers, rescued

A nine-year-old boy, who had been kidnapped from Ludhiana, managed to escape by jumping off a stationary train at Phillaur Railway Station on Saturday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match

Almost half of Bollywood was in Qatar on Sunday to watch the FIFA World Cup final and watch retiring footballer Messi play one last time. While those who watched it live could hardly contain their excitement, those who could not also took to social media to react as Argentina beat France to lift the trophy and Messi turned out to be the man of the moment. Read more

Watch: How Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalty shootout of FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi added the only feather missing in his cap as Argentina won 4-2 via penalties over France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. In the sensational final which saw a lot of twists and turns, the scoreline was tied at 3-3 after extra time. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Christmas Heart Syndrome: Symptoms, people at risk, tips to keep your heart healthy during festivities

The food is rich, the exercise is briefly suspended and as Christmas and New Year arrive, alcohol consumption is more during the week than your regular sober levels. Scientific research over time has shown an uptick in cardiac events during the winter holiday season and more people die from heart attacks between December 25 and January 1 than at any other time of the year. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON