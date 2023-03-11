Morning brief: Juvenile among 4 held for harassing Japanese woman on Holi in Delhi; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Police has apprehended three boys, including one juvenile, in relation to the incident of harassment during Holi. (AFP/Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paharganj Holi case: Juvenile among four held for harassing Japanese woman

Delhi Police has apprehended three boys, including one juvenile, in relation to the incident of harassment during Holi. According to the police, search for those boys carried out after a video went viral across social…read more.

Mahua Moitra targets BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for having ‘fake MBA’, ‘dodgy PhD’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey over ‘faking an MBA degree' and getting a ‘dodgy PhD’ and asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla…read more.

Who are the 2 Indian-American CEOs appointed to Biden's advisory committee?

US President Joe Biden on Friday named two Indian-Americans -- Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council -- to the Advisory Committee for Trade…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'We can't protect such players, in Australia and England...': R Ashwin's blunt statement on Indian cricket

The fourth Test between India and Australia has been a hard grind for the bowlers, for a change. While all three previous matches of the series suited spinners and got over within two and a half days, Australia…read more.

Preity Zinta photobombs Jr NTR's pic with Mindy Kaling at pre-Oscars party; Priyanka Chopra poses with Malala Yousafzai

The second annual South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event took place on March 9, where celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez and others gathered…read more.

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra owns the red carpet at 2023 South by Southwest event in glamorous midi dress. All pics inside

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Priyanka Chopra has a packed schedule currently. After attending a Pre-Oscars party celebrating South Asian Excellence, Priyanka made an appearance at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) conference…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON