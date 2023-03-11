Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra owns the red carpet at 2023 South by Southwest event in glamorous midi dress. All pics inside

Actor Priyanka Chopra has a packed schedule currently. After attending a Pre-Oscars party celebrating South Asian Excellence, Priyanka made an appearance at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) conference, commemorating the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. The actor chose a chic sleeveless midi ensemble, bringing soft glamour to the red carpet. Her fan pages shared snippets from the occasion featuring Priyanka speaking at the conference and posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Check out what she wore and our download on it inside.

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas rules front row in hottest pink plunging-neck outfit at Valentino show in Paris)

Priyanka Chopra's glamorous red carpet look

On Friday (IST), Priyanka Chopra attended the 2023 South by Southwest event in Austin, Texas. The star chose a blush pink midi ensemble for the conference, and the pictures show her posing on the red carpet and speaking to the audience. The dress Priyanka donned for the occasion is a perfect pick for an official meeting at your workplace or hanging out with your gal-pals on Friday night. The actor chose minimal styling to glam up the ensemble, and you can do the same by stealing tips from her. See Priyanka's photos from the 2023 South by Southwest event below.

Regarding design details, Priyanka's dress comes in a blush pink shade featuring broad sleeveless straps, a wide plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, a fitted bust and bodice, a figure-skimming silhouette highlighting her curves, midi length hemline, and a flowy skirt.

Priyanka wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, serving a soft-glam sartorial moment. She chose gold hoop earrings, nude pink pointed pumps with killer high heels, sleek bracelets, and a statement ring.

In the end, Priyanka chose subtle shimmery smoky eye shadow, glossy nude pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, kohl-lined eyes, and light contouring. A side-parted and lightly tousled wavy open locks gave the finishing touch to Priyanka's look for the conference.