Morning brief: Khap mahapanchayat to join wrestlers' protest, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wrestlers' protest: Khap mahapanchayat in Delhi today; security tightened. Top points

As khap panchayat leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are marching to Jantar Mantar on Sunday to extend support to the protesting wrestlers, the Delhi Police has beefed up the security at the protest venue and at borders. Read more

On ‘plot to kill Kharge’ claim, BJP candidate says ‘surprised…laughed a lot’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manikanta Rathod on Sunday dismissed the allegations of plotting to kill Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, saying the audio clip circulated on social media is fake. Rathod told reporters he was surprised by the allegations levelled by Congress which is “scared of losing the election.” Read more

US hotel guest wakes up to night manager ‘sucking on his toes’

A night manager of a hotel in the United States was arrested for allegedly sneaking into a guest room, and sucking on his toes while he was asleep. Read more

Watch: Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli bury the hatchet, engage in internet-breaking act weeks after ‘no-handshake’ incident

Three weeks back, during the IPL 2023 tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the limelight over Royal Challengers Bangalore's impressive win over Delhi Capitals was taken over by the two internet-breaking videos pertaining to former RCB captain Virat Kohli and DC's director of cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Read more

King Charles III coronation: Twinkle Khanna becomes a part of celebrations, waves the flag of UK in funny video. Watch

Prince Harry visited the United Kingdom on Saturday for his father, King Charles III's coronation. Harry arrived alone as wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet stayed back in the US. In a new video, Twinkle Khanna joked about Meghan's absence from the crowning ceremony, amid the ongoing royal feud. Watch here

 

wrestlers protest mallikarjun kharge bjp united states sports entertainment politics
