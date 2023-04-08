Morning brief: Khushbu's ‘chelas like boss’ jibe at Congress as PM Modi in Chennai, and all the latest news

'Chelas will be like Boss': Khushbu's swipe at Congress ahead of PM Modi's inauguration of new Chennai airport terminal

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP's Khushbu Sundar slammed the Congress ahead of PM Modi's visit to Chennai on Saturday. Read more

Can't pay for Meghan, King Charles had told Harry ahead of marriage as…

Prince Harry was left “infuriated” when his father King Charles told him he couldn’t pay for Meghan Markle in the future, a book claimed. Read more

‘Drunk’ flyer tries to open emergency door of IndiGo flight, held

A 40-year-old ‘drunk’ traveller has been booked for allegedly attempting to open the emergency door of an IndiGo flight, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday and stars, who wore what to fashion awards. All pics, videos

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and other stars attended a fashion award last night. See who wore what. Read more

New No.1 in IPL 2023 points table after LSG vs SRH; Bishnoi climbs to 2nd spot: Check Orange and Purple cap list

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 10 on Thursday to climb to top spot in the IPL 2023 points table. Read more

Rani Mukerji and Bhumi Pednekar hug each other at Mumbai event; Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor pose for paparazzi

Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ananya Panday attended the Pinkvilla Style Awards recently. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON