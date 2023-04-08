'Chelas will be like Boss': Khushbu's jibe at Cong ahead of Modi's Chennai visit

As the Congress plans a black flag protest during PM Modi's Chennai visit on Saturday, BJP's Khushbu Sundar said some Congressis do not even realise that they are actually wishing failure for the state. "Wonder where they bury their minds when they speak. But expecting them to talk sense is seriously testing your own sensibilities. Chelas will be like their Boss, obviously!" the BJP leader tweeted. Read | PM Modi to inaugurate new Chennai airport terminal: 5 things to know BJP's Khushbu Sundar slammed the Congress ahead of PM Modi's visit to Chennai on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Congress plans to show black flags to PM Modi against "BJP's vindictive attitude" towards Rahul Gandhi as the PM comes to state to inaugurate several infrastructure projects including the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport. PM Modi will also flag off a Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Coimbatore at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G R Central Railway Station.

The sharp dig at the Congress comes as the former Congress leader has become stinging in her criticism of her former party. Recently, she was questioned for her 2018 tweet on Modi-surname -- the same issue in which Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a Surat court. Khushbu said in 2018 she tweeted this because she was only performing her duty as the Congress spokesperson. "This is the language we were supposed to speak and that was exactly what I was doing. I was following the party leader. This is his language," Khushbu said.

