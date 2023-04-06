Home / Cities / PM Modi to inaugurate Chennai airport's new terminal building. See pics

PM Modi to inaugurate Chennai airport's new terminal building. See pics

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 06, 2023 09:28 PM IST

The building is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the new state-of-the-art integrated terminal building at Chennai Airport on April 8. Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that the building will be an “important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure”. “It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy,” PM Modi tweeted.

See the pictures of the new terminal building below:

Ministry of Civil Aviation shared pictures of the new building on Twitter(Twitter)
PM Modi will inaugurate the building on April 8(Twitter)
The luggage pick-up counter in the new building(Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new building is expected to boost connectivity. (Twitter)
According to the Ministry of civil aviation, the new integrated building of 2,20,972 sqm - is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu. “It is also a reflection of the government's commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travelers,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It added that with the annual passenger handling capacity of 35 million passengers per annum, the building will help improve air travel experiences for people.

