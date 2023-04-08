PM Modi to inaugurate new Chennai airport terminal: 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport on Saturday. Ahead of his arrival, security has been stepped in Tamil Nadu. In a tweet, the prime minister said that the state-of-the-art building will enhance connectivity and boost the economy. The new terminal building is part of Chennai Airport Modernisation phase II. Chennai airport's integrated terminal building is a tribute to the local Tamil culture. (Twitter/aaichnairport)

PM Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Coimbatore at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G R Central Railway Station.

Later, the PM will participate in the 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road) and also launch infrastructure projects at Pallavaram.

In pics | PM Modi to inaugurate Chennai airport's new terminal building

5 important features of new Chennai airport terminal:

According to the ministry of civil aviation, the new addition to Chennai airport is spread across 2.20 lakh sq metres and can handle nearly 35 million passengers per year. Arrival and departure points will have 54 immigration counters each to fasten the transit procedures. Built at a cost of ₹ 1,260 crore, the integrated terminal building is a tribute to the local Tamil culture and showcases traditional elements like the kolam, saree and temples. For instance, the ceilings are designed with motif lights that represent the Kolam patterns. The pillars and columns are constructed with stainless steel champagne strips adding a golden touch. Another highlight is the Skylight, which utilises natural light to illuminate the space inside the building and reduces energy consumption. 11 automatic tray retrieval systems (ATRS) for carry-on baggage and 33 remote boarding gates will ensure a smoother security screening process. The self baggage drop facilities by scanning the boarding pass will also help quicken check-in formalities.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON