Morning brief: La Nina likely to last at least till August, and all the latest news

La Nina likely to last at least till August: WMO

There is a high probability that the ongoing La Niña, which has affected temperatures and rainfall patterns, exacerbated drought and flooding globally, will continue until at least August, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday. Read more…

AIMIM's measured tweet after party MP demands death sentence for Nupur Sharma

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday reiterated its demand for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s arrest and “timely trial” amid huge protests in multiple cities across the country. Read more…

Ukraine troops run for cover as Russia unleashes drones on Zelensky's men

Russia has stepped up its drone assault on Ukrainian defensive positions amid the Donbass offensive. Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defence shows Putin’s men using UAVs to destroy Ukrainian positions. Putin’s troops remotely controlling the UAV first locate the target and then unleash its firepower. Watch video for full story

Babar Azam creates massive world record despite missing century in Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI

These days, Babar Azam and records go hand in hand. The Pakistan captain is toppling a record in almost every appearance of late, and on Friday, Babar reached another massive feat in men's international cricket history. The right-handed batter scored 77 off 93 balls in the second ODI of the series against West Indies, and with yet another fifty-plus score to his name, he entered the record books for a massive batting record. Read more…

Justin Beiber says right side of his face is paralysed after virus attack, calls it 'pretty serious' condition

Singer Justin Bieber, 28, has revealed he has been diagnosed with a rare disorder that paralyzed half of his face and therefore he has postponed his tour until he gets better. The Grammy winner shared a video on Instagram on Friday in which he talked about his condition. He said he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome which causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak. Read more…

Home interior decor tips: Ideas to design a balcony garden for your house

We all love our porch house in the late spring, monsoon and even winters since patios act as an extraordinary space to loosen up, unwind or cheer and nothing better than the view of plants flowing, waking to the sound of tweeting of birds and tasting hot cup of tea while watching dusk or dawn from a roof. If you are wishing to spruce up your balcony into a green relaxing corner, we got you sorted with plenty of tips from home interior decor experts on the right trends and products to design a balcony garden for your house. Read more…