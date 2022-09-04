Morning brief: Mother of Odisha Pocso court judge alleges son murdered, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mother of Odisha judge alleges son murdered

The mother of the Pocso court judge in Odisha, who was found hanging in his official residence in Cuttack, alleged on Saturday that he did not die by suicide but was murdered by his wife and brother-in-law, police said. The 49-year-old additional district judge-rank judicial officer, who was officiating as a special judge of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his quarters in Cuttack on Friday afternoon. Read more…

China extends lockdown in areas of Chengdu, expands mass testing

China extended its lockdown in districts of western megacity Chengdu and ordered more mass testing there from Sunday as it tries to contain a Covid outbreak. Chengdu’s central Jinjiang district will further intensify lockdowns and extend control measures for at least three days starting Sunday, authorities said in a statement. Read more…

Watch: Haris Rauf's priceless message to Virat Kohli over getting signed India jersey; 'Unse kaafi time se kaha tha'

Emotions run high whenever India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match. The two reignited their rivalry with the hotly-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 Group B game on Sunday, where India claimed a five-wicket win, thanks to Hardik Pandya's all-round display in front of a jam-packed Dubai stadium. A week later, fans are set to witness another Indo-Pak contest as both sides face in the ‘Super 4’ round of the competition. Read more…

Interview | Srishti Srivastava says being an outsider has its advantages too

Srishti Srivastava is a known face on screen and finds her journey from a YouTube channel to the silver screen and then an OTT platform an “exhilarating” one. The 29-year-old is also on Hindustan Times’s prestigious 30 Under 30 list. After starting from scratch with Girliyapa and then featuring in Gully Boy and Gulabo Sitabo, Srishti now headlines the film Dhavak. She plays an athlete who agrees to marry the guy who can defeat her in a race. Read more…

Loved Alia Bhatt's pregnancy look in hot pink mini dress and trench coat for Brahmastra promotions? It costs ₹7k

Actor Alia Bhatt may be busy with the upcoming release of her much-anticipated film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, but the star is leaving no stone unturned in putting her best fashion foot forward during the film's promotions. Alia, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, has been slaying maternity fashion statements by donning gorgeous ensembles. Read more…

