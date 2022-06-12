Morning brief: Murder, criminal conspiracy in Nagaland firing SIT charge sheet, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2021 Army ambush: Murder, criminal conspiracy in Nagaland SIT charge sheet

As many as 30 army personnel have been named for killing 13 civilians in a botched ambush at Titu-Oting in December last year by a special investigation team of the Nagaland government, the state police chief said on Saturday. Read more…

Russia hands out passports to Ukrainians in occupied cities: Report

With no end in sight to the conflict, the Russian authorities on Saturday began handing out passports to the residents living in the occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported citing state-owned local media. Read more…

'Sometimes I want to see him with the new ball': Gavaskar predicts 28-year-old star as India's 'game changer' in T20 WC

The T20 World Cup is still three and a half months away and India still have a few more series to play before they lock in on their final 15 for the big event in Australia this October, but the return of 28-year-old star in the Indian set-up has already drawn immense praise and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has already hailed the youngster as a "game-changer" for the Men in Blue not just in the tournament but also in the all T20I matches. Read more…

Mahima Chaudhary ‘laughs through the tears' as she joins Anupam Kher for special photo shoot. Watch

Anupam Kher has shared a video from his photo shoot with his The Signature co-star Mahima Chaudhary. The latter recently recovered from breast cancer and is currently filming for her comeback film with Anupam. It shows a glimpse of Mahima in a her post-cancer look and how she opted for a wig in later part of the video. Read more…

Hair care tips: Want to have good hair days every day? Experts reveal the amazing scalp and hair benefits of Jojoba Oil

Jojoba Oil is one of the most versatile oil present in today’s time and it is wax based but its consistency is very light and its chemical structure closely resembles the structure of natural sebum and oil produced by the human body, which makes it one of the best natural moisturiser for both skin and hair. Read more…

