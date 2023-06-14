Morning brief: Opposition MP slams BJP's 'Rahul Gandhi is Jack Dorsey's puppeteer' jab, and all the latest news
On BJP calling Rahul Gandhi 'Jack Dorsey's puppeteer', Opposition MP's reply
Priyanka Chaturvedi asked whether it's not a spectacular failure of the government that Rahul Gandhi is not even an MP, but still accused of pulling strings. Read more
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji after a long session of questioning in a money laundering case, according to people familiar with the development. Read more
Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy future in doubt after WTC final loss, selectors to take call after WI series: Report
The WTC final result has now left a huge question on Rohit's Test captaincy future with BCCI's selection committee set to take a call this year. Read more
Trump blames Biden for his prosecution: ‘corrupt sitting president’
After the hearing Trump jetted from Miami back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he blamed President Joe Biden for his prosecution. Read more
Aishwarya Rai's all-black look with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya at airport is the fashion upgrade you need
Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are off for their summer holidays and chose matching all-black outfits for the airport appearance. Watch
Alaya F's glamorous all black looks. Watch
Dabboo Ratnani interview: Photographer recalls cops arriving during shoot with Varun Dhawan
In an exclusive session with Hindustan Times, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani opened up about his career. Read more