On BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi for 'pulling Jack Dorsey strings', Opposition MP's reply

As the BJP on Tuesday hinted at Rahul Gandhi's role behind Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey's allegation that the Indian government exerted pressure on the microblogging platform during the farmers' protest, opposition MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned whether it is not a ‘spectacular failure’ of PM and the government that Rahul Gandhi holds no position yet controls the strings. The government dismissed Jack Dorsey's claims triggering a fresh war of words between the BJP and the opposition. BJP's Sambit Patra posted a cartoon saying there is no point in guessing who is pulling the strings of Jack Dorsey.

BJP's Sambit Patra shared a cartoon in which Rahul Gandhi is seen as a puppeteer with the strings pulling Jack Dorsey. "No points for guessing, we all know who is pulling the strings," Sambit Patra tweeted. "Not an MP, not a minister, not the PM, not the Opposition Party President. Just a citizen and yet can control the strings, as per this tweet. Isn't that a spectacular failure of PM and GoI?!" Shiv Sena (Uddhab Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

