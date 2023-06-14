Home / India News / On BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi for 'pulling Jack Dorsey strings', Opposition MP's reply

On BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi for 'pulling Jack Dorsey strings', Opposition MP's reply

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 14, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Priyanka Chaturvedi asked whether it's not a spectacular failure of the government that Rahul Gandhi is not even an MP, but still accused of pulling strings.

As the BJP on Tuesday hinted at Rahul Gandhi's role behind Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey's allegation that the Indian government exerted pressure on the microblogging platform during the farmers' protest, opposition MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned whether it is not a ‘spectacular failure’ of PM and the government that Rahul Gandhi holds no position yet controls the strings. The government dismissed Jack Dorsey's claims triggering a fresh war of words between the BJP and the opposition.

BJP's Sambit Patra posted a cartoon saying there is no point in guessing who is pulling the strings of Jack Dorsey.
BJP's Sambit Patra posted a cartoon saying there is no point in guessing who is pulling the strings of Jack Dorsey.

BJP's Sambit Patra shared a cartoon in which Rahul Gandhi is seen as a puppeteer with the strings pulling Jack Dorsey. "No points for guessing, we all know who is pulling the strings," Sambit Patra tweeted. "Not an MP, not a minister, not the PM, not the Opposition Party President. Just a citizen and yet can control the strings, as per this tweet. Isn't that a spectacular failure of PM and GoI?!" Shiv Sena (Uddhab Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

