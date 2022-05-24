Morning brief: Owaisi's jibe at Assam CM over his madrassas remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Owaisi's jibe at Assam CM for his remark on madrassas: ‘Unlike Shakhas, they…’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit back at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the BJP leader’s sharp criticism of madrassas, saying they teach self-respect and empathy “unlike Shakhas”. Read more...

Why Shanghai lockdown is on despite ease in curbs

In Chinese financial hub of Shanghai, which has been struggling to tackle the spread of coronavirus, neighbourhood committees in the city are now imposing strict and arbitrary curbs on movement of residents, including restrictions and time-limit on who can leave their apartment blocks and for how long - even as the authorities are lifting the lockdown as cases dip. Read more...

New Australia PM welcomed at Quad by PM, Biden day after oath. What they said

Australia's new prime minister Anthony Albanese got a warm welcome at his first Quad summit, a day he took charge. Just 24 hours after taking oath, Albanese was sitting together with the world leaders, talking about climate change, and the challenges faced by the Indo-pacific region. Read more...

'Hardik Pandya is a superstar of the game. He has won so many games for India': Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer may have been selected in the Indian squad for their upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa but with Hardik Pandya showcasing his fitness in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), Iyer could find himself on the bench for much of the series. Read more…

Deepika Padukone in custom Louis Vuitton gown walks Cannes 2022 red carpet on Day 6, fan goes 'this is so hot': All pics

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet on Day 6 of the Festival de Cannes and once again brought pure glamour to the French Riviera with her jaw-dropping look. The actor, who is a part of this year's prestigious film festival jury, made her third appearance on the red carpet. Read more…

