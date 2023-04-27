Morning Brief: Child rights body directs Bournvita to remove ‘misleading’ ads amid row; and all the latest news

Remove ‘misleading’ ads: Child rights body directs Bournvita amid ‘high sugar’ row The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the manufacturer of health drink Bournvita, Mondelez India International, asking to conduct a review and withdraw ‘misleading’ advertisements and packaging labels. The notice came amid huge row over allegations of having high sugar content in the milk supplement. Read Here. NCPCR writes to Bournvita (File)

'Donald Trump raped me', author E Jean Carroll testifies: ‘He thrust…’

Advice columnist E Jean Carroll told a New York jury that former US President Donald Trump raped her and then “shattered my reputation” by denying it as she testified in her civil lawsuit seeking damages for battery. Read Here.

'Deserved to lose, not professional enough': Furious Virat Kohli goes ballistic at RCB teammates after loss to KKR

Batting icon Virat Kohli was extremely critical of his players in the aftermath of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) demoralising defeat to former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. A misfiring KKR side led by stand-in skipper Nitish Rana outplayed Kohli's RCB side in match No.36 of the IPL 2023 at the famous M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Read Here.

'If five wise men decide something...': Kiren Rijiju on same-sex marriage

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday reiterated his stand on the Supreme Court hearing the issue of same-sex marriage and said that courts are not the forum to settle such issues. The comment comes as the Union government on Wednesday urged the Apex Court to leave the issue of the legality of the non-heterosexual forms of unions to Parliament. Read Here.

Priyanshu Chatterjee says he can't picture himself as a hero: ‘People do it, I can't'

Priyanshu Chatterjee brings his A-game to Zee5’s upcoming fantasy drama Fireflies-Parth aur Jugnu. This time the handsome hunk takes on the role of a 14-year-old kid Parth’s father, Dr Arjun Negi as the story explores a journey full of adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories set against the background of the mystic forest of Bheem Mukteshwar. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Priyanshu Chatterjee talks about having no qualms about his role despite his heartthrob image. Read Here.

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and other stars, who wore what to awards. All pics, videos

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai to attend two award shows dressed in their best ensembles. While GQ hosted its Most Influential Young Indians Awards, Elle Sustainability Awards were also held last night. Your favourite celebrities wore their best looks to each event. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON