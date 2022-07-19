Morning brief: Rishi Sunak tops another round in bitter race for UK PM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rishi Sunak tops as increasingly bitter race for UK PM narrows to four

Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak held onto his lead in the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Monday as another hopeful was knocked out, leaving four candidates in an increasingly bitter contest to replace Boris Johnson. Read more…

No state opposed 5% GST on food items at Council meet, say officials

With the 5% Goods and Services Tax on pre-packaged and labelled food products sold in containers up to 25 kg become effective from July 18, several opposition parties criticised the government for the move for what they termed an “anti-people” move, although representatives of states ruled by many of these opposition parties approved the tax on June 29 at the meeting of the GST Council. Read more…

'Just like Dhoni and Yuvraj...': Gavaskar compares Pandya, Pant to legendary India cricketers, makes big prediction

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has reserved big praise for the young duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, saying that the two batters have what it takes to replicate the success of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in their time. In the early 2000s, Yuvraj and Dhoni were part of some of the most memorable match-winning partnerships in Indian cricket, including their unbeaten 54-run stand against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. Read more…

Kiccha Sudeep on south films ending Bollywood's dominance in Hindi market: 'Everything has to come to an end'

Kiccha Sudeep has worked in several languages across a career that has spanned over a quarter of a century. But later this month, he is coming up with a film he describes as among his most ambitious so far. Vikrant Rona, his upcoming Kannada film, boasts of a budget of ₹95 crore, large sets, VFX, and even a Bollywood star in Jacqueline Fernandez. In the run-up to the film’s release, Sudeep sat down with Hindustan Times to chat about the film, the North-South divide, and his ‘brother’ Salman Khan, who is presenting the film’s Hindi version. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra celebrates birthday with Nick Jonas in red cut-out dress that deserves all your attention: All pics

You can always trust Priyanka Chopra to come through when it comes to her fashion choices. The actor never shies away from serving jaw-dropping sartorial looks that always turn heads wherever she goes. Therefore, we couldn't expect any less from the star as she enjoyed her birthday with loved ones. Read more…