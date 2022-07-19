Priyanka Chopra celebrates birthday with Nick Jonas in red cut-out dress that deserves all your attention: All pics

You can always trust Priyanka Chopra to come through when it comes to her fashion choices. The actor never shies away from serving jaw-dropping sartorial looks that always turn heads wherever she goes. Therefore, we couldn't expect any less from the star as she enjoyed her birthday with loved ones. Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, and her manager, Anjula Acharia, took to Instagram to wish her by posting pictures from her birthday celebrations and revealing the glamorous ensembles she wore for the occasion. One of the looks featured Priyanka in a red dress, and it deserves all your attention.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra turned 40. The actor celebrated the special day with her loved ones. Nick wished Priyanka by calling her the jewel of July and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my [love] the jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you," and Anjula wrote, "Happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You're a role model and inspiration to so many." (Also Read: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Why the actor will forever remain our favourite Desi Girl)

One of the photos in Nick's post showed him and Priyanka marvelling at the fireworks. The 40-year-old star wore a long red dress for the occasion. And it seems like Anjula's post gave a full view of the ensemble. It is the ultimate party look for this summer and should definitely feature on your mood board this season.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates birthday with Nick Jonas and Anjula Acharya. (Instagram)

Talking about the design of Priyanka's dress, it features a strapless sweetheart neckline and a midi-length silhouette. The ensemble also has cut-out detail on the torso and midriff, gold metal hoops to connect the outfit, gathered details all over, cinched lining on the front, and a thigh-high slit on the side.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including dainty earrings, a diamond ring, and red strapped high heels. Open locks, bold red lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also wore a yellow co-ord blouse and skirt set with a bandana to share a kiss with Nick on the beach and a blue sleeveless outfit for a dinner date. The star turns 40 this year.