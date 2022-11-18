Morning brief: Saw found at Aaftab's flat could hold vital clue in Delhi murder case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi murder: Saw found at flat, could hold vital clue, say sleuths

Police found a saw from the rented Chhattarpur flat of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend and hacking her body into 35 pieces, an officer aware of the probe said on Thursday, marking a potential breakthrough in the macabre case that has shocked the country but yielded little hard evidence yet. Read more…

India Predicted XI vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Umran Malik, Sanju Samson set for return as India look to make fresh start

India face New Zealand in their first international series since the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup. While the team looked fairly good for much of the tournament, it all collapsed rather spectacularly in the semi-final, where they looked listless against the marauding England and lost by 10 wickets. Among the many problems pointed out in how India approached the game was how the top order approached the first 10 overs. Read more…

Meenakshi Sheshadri apologises to Neetu Kapoor for not meeting 'personally' or talking to her after Rishi Kapoor’s death

Meenakshi Sheshadri spoke about Rishi Kapoor, one of her favourite co-stars, in a new interview. She opened up about not having met or spoken to the late actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor since his death in 2020. Meenakshi, who is looking to make a comeback to Bollywood, also apologised to Neetu, and said she will meet the veteran actor soon. Read more…

Janhvi Kapoor shows nerdy glasses are best accessory as she rocks comfy monotone look for heading to Dubai for Filmfare

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is a Gen-Z style icon. Whether Janhvi is walking the red carpet at an award show or heading to the gym to ring in a fulfilling workout, the Mili actor always looks impeccable. On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor showed that keeping your style statement stylish and comfy at the airport is the best fashion hack. The paparazzi clicked Janhvi at the Mumbai airport as she headed off to Dubai to make an appearance at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. Read more…

Anand Mahindra shares Ashutosh Rana's hard-hitting poem on childhood. Watch

Ashutosh Rana is one gem of a person who knows the art of penning pain to bring out hard-hitting poems. And for the very same reason, his poems often go viral on social media platforms. Turns out, Ashutosh has now impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra who shared his poem on his official Twitter handle with a heartfelt caption. Read more…