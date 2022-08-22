Morning brief: Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat

Scores of farmers are expected to participate in a ‘mahapanchayat’ organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer groups at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday to protest against the rising unemployment in the country. The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements – put up barricades and deployed huge numbers of personnel in border areas – to avoid untoward incidents.

Hindu man escapes lynching in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy: Report

A Hindu sanitation worker in Pakistan was booked in a fake blasphemy case over alleged desecration of Quran, according to local media reports. The complaint was reportedly lodged by a local resident after his brawl with the sanitation worker belonging to Hindu minority community in Pakistan's Hyderabad. Read more…

'He said, 'I wanted England batters to feel like hell'': Karthik's interesting Lord's Test anecdote on Kohli's captaincy

Irrespective of the result in the Edgbaston Test earlier this summer and the overall result in the Pataudi Trophy series of 2021/22 which ended in a 2-2 draw, the part which which remain forever inscribed was India's show in those four Tests in England in 2021 where the visitors had scripted an astounding 2-1 lead with wins at Lord's and the Oval. Read more…

House of the Dragon episode 1 review: Game of Thrones prequel adopts its worst qualities, kicks off as horny, gory bait

Watching the first episode of HBO's House of the Dragon made me really question the television taste of my younger self. A decade ago, was I watching all this gore and needless, soft porn content and thinking myself cool? I was flexing all around how I had discovered this great fantasy show called Game of Thrones and it is so full of gross ‘adult’ stuff, of course, it made it superior to others. Read more…

Katrina Kaif in floral top and mini skirt clicks selfie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, it costs ₹27k

One can always trust Katrina Kaif to bring a touch of quirk to her daily girl-next-door sartorial choices. Although the star loves keeping her wardrobe classy and chic by picking classic silhouettes, she also adds some character to them by incorporating prints and fun hues. Need proof? Read more…