Morning brief: Sitharaman's ‘not rupee sliding but dollar strengthening’ remark, and all the latest news

'I look at it not as rupee sliding but dollar strengthening': Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the performance of the rupee and said she would not look at it as the rupee sliding, but dollar strengthening. Replying to a question from news agency ANI, Sitharaman who is on an official visit to the United States and held 24 bilaterals, said, “Dollar is strengthening incessantly. So obviously, all other currencies are performing against the strengthening dollar.” Read more…

'When I was picked for that WC I didn't go...': Rohit Sharma reflects on India's victorious campaign under Dhoni in 2007

Back in 2007, world cricket witnessed the very first T20 World Cup which was hosted in South Africa. Much has changed in the sport since then, including the game itself and how players have approached it. And very few have seen the best of both worlds. India captain Rohit Sharma stands as one of the four players who were part of the inaugural World Cup 15 years back. Read more…

Doctor G box office day 2 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film shows massive growth, collects ₹5.25 crore

Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, showed massive growth on its second day in theatres. The film went on to collect approximately ₹5.25 crore nett on Saturday. It had opened at ₹3.87 crore on Friday. Doctor G clashed in theatres with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's espionage drama, Code Name Tiranga, which failed to make an impression. Read more…

Man uses handrails to move inside crowded train, video sparks chatter

If you are a regular user of Twitter, you may be aware how videos are often posted on the platform that are amusing and leave people with thoughts too. Just like this video shared on Twitter that shows a man using handrails to move inside a crowded train. Read more…

