Morning brief: Sri Lanka ex president Rajapaksa returns home after fleeing, and all the latest news

Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home after fleeing

Sri Lanka’s former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country’s economic crisis, has returned to the country after seven weeks. Read more…

Serum Institute, Bill Gates get Bombay high court notice over ‘vaccine death’

The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Serum Institute of India (SII), Microsoft founder Bill Gates and others on a petition from a man who blamed side effects from Covishield as the reason behind his daughter's death, The petitioner has demanded a compensation of ₹1,000 crore from the vaccine-maker. Read more…

Serena Williams' campaign in US Open ends, loses to Ajla Tomljanovic in third round

Serena Williams' campaign at the US Open 2022 ended when she faced a 5-7, 7-6(4), 1-6 defeat to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of women's singles. Serena, who had announced earlier that the US Open might be her last competitive appearance, was fiercely competitive throughout her campaign at the major, and remained gritty as ever throughout her third round defeat to 46th-ranked Australian. Read more…

Pregnant Alia Bhatt says 'baby onboard' in gorgeous pink gharara with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event: Pics, videos

Ever since the star cast of the much-anticipated Brahmastra started promoting the film across India, the film's lead actor has delighted the netizens the most with her sartorial choices. We are talking about Alia Bhatt. The star is pregnant with her and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor's first child, and pregnancy fashion is nothing less than stunning. Read more…

Citroen C5 Aircorss facelift SUV teased, to launch soon in India

French auto giant Citrogen debuted at the Indian market in 2021 with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV. Within a year, the carmaker has decided to give it a facelift amid race among premium mid-size SUVs to offer advanced features to woo customers. Read more…